Matt Snook, left, will perform the National Anthem at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Haymarket Square for the 2022 Leavenworth County Veterans Parade. Snook was one of the featured performers at the 2021 Atchison County Fair in Effingham.
LEAVENWORTH -- The 103rd Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth.
The parade is known as one of the oldest Veterans Day observances in the nation and the largest parade west of the Mississippi River. We are proud to announce that once again this parade has been designated a Regional Site representing six states: Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
The parade committee members expect the upcoming parade to be one of the largest it has been in years. The event provides an opportunity for our community to properly honor and recognize our US Armed Forces members both veterans and those currently serving our country per Becky Johnson, secretary of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Committee.
Parade Grand Marshal this year is retired US Army Tech Sgt. Wilbur Grisham from Basehor. He served his country proudly during World War II. He is a lifetime member Basehor Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10499. Per Grisham, “Patriotism means everything to him. Supporting our troops, supporting our country, that’s everything to him.”
The theme for this year’s parade is “Honoring Veterans for Defending our Lives and Freedom During Wars and Disasters.” The 2022 parade committee is asking the community’s support in helping pay tribute to our service members and veterans. The theme allows float entries an opportunity to get creative in choosing a war or perhaps a disaster in our country where our service members have been called to serve.
Fort Leavenworth, established in 1827, has promised to be an active participant and supporter of the parade this year. You can look forward to seeing a nice turnout from Fort Leavenworth in the parade. One military color guard will lead the parade and will be followed shortly by a large military marching contingency and several foreign liaison officers all of which will be led by Fort Leavenworth’s Commanding General.
For those attending the parade, it will follow the parade’s usual route, beginning at Fourth and Cherokee streets. The parade will travel east on Cherokee and then north on Esplanade Street. The parade will turn west on Delaware Street and then south on Seventh Street. The parade then will travel east on Cherokee Street, ending at Fifth and Cherokee streets. Parade lineup of entries will begin at 9 am at which time many of the downtown streets will be blocked for parade lineup.
Live music will be performed from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. prior to the start of the parade for the enjoyment of parade attendees. You may hear the Band K and Bill Welch at the reviewing stand at Exchange Bank. You will also be able to enjoy Leavenworth High School Senior, Daysia Reneau, at Riverfront Community Center. Reneau is a contestant this season on NBC’s The Voice and has been chosen to be on Team Gwen. You will also be able to see Reneau along the parade route as she is a parade entry.
Two Leavenworth High School students, Alexandra Crumb and Reagan Coon will perform at 4th and Cherokee streets and country performer Matt Snook will perform our National Anthem at 10:25 a.m. at Haymarket Square. At 10:58 a.m., the parade will pause for the playing of taps at 11 a.m. by buglers stationed throughout the parade route, after which the parade will resume. There will be a flyover at 11:03 am.
The parade will have plenty of marching bands, military veterans, military equipment of bygone years, marching soldiers, several JROTC units along with entries from all venues including Scouts, parade sponsoring service and non-service organizations, school groups, Veteran entries, churches and other community service organizations, fraternities, sororities, lodges and even a few horses. Parade entries are still being accepted until Saturday, Oct. 29 and may be submitted at lvvetsparade.com tomake this a memorable occasion for military veterans.
