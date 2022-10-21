Matt Snook

Matt Snook, left, will perform the National Anthem at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Haymarket Square for the 2022 Leavenworth County Veterans Parade. Snook was one of the featured performers at the 2021 Atchison County Fair in Effingham.

 Globe file photo

LEAVENWORTH -- The 103rd Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth.

The parade is known as one of the oldest Veterans Day observances in the nation and the largest parade west of the Mississippi River. We are proud to announce that once again this parade has been designated a Regional Site representing six states: Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

