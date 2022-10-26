Early voting recently began in Atchison County with voters having more decisions to make that extend beyond their choice of candidates.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips said the ongoing advance voting appears to have started at its normal pace in comparison to previous General Elections. Phillips serves as the Atchison County Chief Election Officer.
"Since Oct. 19 we've mailed out 423 advance ballots," Phillips said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. "Thirty-seven of the advance ballots have been mailed back to us."
Phillips explained the advanced mail out ballots received at the office will be the first the machine counts after the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Early in-person voting started at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the Atchison County Courthouse, Phillips said. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, there were 116 ballots entered by voters in the machine.
Advance mail-out ballots will be collected Wednesday, Nov. 9, Thursday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 14, but must have a post mark no later than Tuesday, Nov. 8 for them to count. Due to the Veteran's Day Holiday on Friday, Nov. 11 there will not be any mail delivery, which extends the mail collection a day. The Canvass of Ballots by the Atchison County Canvassing Board will be Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Phillips said registered voters have two Constitutional Amendment Questions statewide to decide and one countywide question to ponder. The amendments and question are as follows:
Question Amendment 1, Legislative oversight of administrative rules and regulation: A vote Yes will allow legislatures the authority to establish procedures to revoke or suspend rules and regulations as set forth by the executive branch agencies and officials. A vote No allows the state's executive branch agencies and officials to continue adopting rules and regulations without opportunity for legislatures to revoke or suspend.
Question Amendment 2, County and township officers, except as provided in subsection B, that counties elect a sheriff and township officers to four-year terms by a majority of qualified voters, and every four years thereafter. Subsection B is a provision that does not apply to counties that have abolished the elected sheriff's office prior to Jan. 11, 2022. But electorates of such county can vote to restore the office of sheriff for 4-year terms. if the elected office is restored than it will be irrevocable. The said elected officers can only be removed involuntarily by a recall election in accordance with section 3 of article 4 of the Kansas Constitution or by a warrant initiated by the Kansas Attorney General. A vote no will not make any changes concerning the election of a sheriff or procedures for removal from the office.
Question 3 concerns a change to the Atchison Countywide sales tax in effect to pay for joint communications and solid waste operations.
Shall Atchison County be authorized to impose three fourths of one percent sales tax countywide dedicated retailers' sales tax with all revenue to be retained by the County for revenues to finance costs of joint communications and solid waste disposal that will replace the existing 1993 voter-approved one cent sales tax. If voters approve the .75 percent sales tax it will expire in 10 years pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 12-87 as amended. The proposal, if adopted will lower the sales tax in incorporated cities from 8.75 percent to 8.5 percent. In the unincorporated parts of the county where the current sales tax is 7.75 percent a majority vote of yes will lower the sales tax to 7.5 percent.
There are numerous judicial retention questions that call for a yes or no votes.
For the 1st Judicial District, comprised of Leavenworth and Atchison counties there are four judges up for retention: Division 3 Dan Wiley, Leavenworth; Division 4 David J. King, Leavenworth; Division 5 Joan Lowdon, Leavenworth; and Division 6 John J. Bryant, of Basehor.
Six positions are Kansas Supreme Court for Justice: Position 1 Melissa Taylor Standridge, of Leawood; Postion 2 Dan Biles, Shawnee, Position 3 K.J. Wall, Lawrence; Position 5 Marla Luckert, Topeka; Position 6 Evelyn Z. Wilson, Topeka; and Position 7 Caleb Stegall, Lawrence.
Top Videos
Seven Kansas Court of Appeals judges are up for retention: Position 1 Stephan D. Hill, Topeka; Position 2 Lesley Ann Isherwood, Wichita; Position 3 Amy Fellows Cline, Topeka; Position 5 Kim R. Schroeder, Hugoton; Position 7 Henry W. Green, Leavenworth; Position 11 Tom Malone, Wichita; and Position 13 Jacy J. Hurst, Lawrence.
Voters who reside within the 1st Atchison County Commission District solely comprising a portion of Atchison City limits will vote for one of the candidates, Tom Lykins, a Democrat, and Allen Reavis, a Republican. Both Lykins and Reavis are Atchison residents.
Township clerk positions in each of the seven townships in the county are up for grabs.
Local voters will have a say in two of the national office races:
United States Senate: Mark Holland, Kansas City, a Democrat; Incumbent Jerry Moran, Manhattan, a Republican; or David C. Graham, a Libertarian. United States House of Representatives -- District 2: Patrick Scmidt, Democrat; or Incumbent Jake LaTurner, a Republican, both candidates are from Topeka.
There are five races for Kansas State Offices. The candidates and positions they are vying for are:
Governor and Lt. Governor: Laura Kelly, Topeka/ David Toland, Iola, Democrats, incumbents; Derek Schmidt, Independence/ Katie Sawyer, McPherson, Republicans; Seth Cordell, Lyons/ Evan Laudick-Gains, Hutchinson, Libertarians; and Dennis Pyle, Hiawatha/ Kathleen E. Garrison, Haysville, running as Independents.
Secretary of State: Jeanna Repass, Democrat, Incumbent Scott Schwab, Republican, both of Overland Park, and Cullene Lang, Libertarian, of Paola.
Attorney General: Chris Mann, Democrat, of Lawrence; and Kris Kobach, Republican, of Lecompton.
State Treasurer: incumbent Lynn W. Rogers, Wichita, Democrat; Steven Johnson, Assaria, a Republican; and Steve Roberts, Libertarian, of Overland Park.
Commissioner of Insurance: Kiel Corkan, Democrat, Olathe and Vicki Schmidt, Topeka, a Republican.
Kansas House of Representatives, 63rd District: John R. Eplee, Republican, of Atchison is running unopposed.
State Board of Education 1st District: Jeffrey M. Howards, Democrat; and Danny Zeck, Republican, both candidates both candidates are Leavenworth residents.
Advance in-person voting will continue during regular business hours throughout the work week until noon Monday, Nov. 7 in the courthouse. Eligible voters also have opportunities to cast the in-person votes during extended hours until 7 p.m. Wednesdy, Nov. 7 and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the courthouse. Bring a photo ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.