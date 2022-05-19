With an eye toward generating continued investment in the downtown district the City of Atchison has created and funded a new Downtown Façade Grant program.
In 2021 the City of Atchison created the 500-600 Commercial Street Façade Grant Program to assist property owners with improving the facades of Commercial Street that had been obscured by concrete canopies and a pedestrian mall for ~60 years. Three rounds of façade grants were awarded to property owners/tenants. The $90,000 in total City funds leveraged nearly $600,000 of private investment in just those two blocks.
Looking to expand on that success the City will now offer façade grants throughout the downtown district with $50,000 appropriated toward the program in 2022. The City’s Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG) will review and award applications. Applications will be considered as they are submitted beginning immediately.
Eligible projects must be located inside the City of Atchison’s downtown district and include permanent exterior improvements on commercial or mixed use buildings. Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to, tuck pointing, storefront restoration, awnings/canopy installation, and painting.
The full application document for the program is linked below:
