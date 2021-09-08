City Commissioners unanimously approved the 2022 annual budget during Tuesday’s meeting, keeping the Mill Levy steady from 2021 and setting the blueprint for city services for the next year.
The budget will maintain the city ad valorem tax at 51.037 mills, with an additional 7.000 mills for the library – the same levels as 2021. Due to property value increases and properties naturally rolling off the neighborhood revitalization tax rebate program, the value of a mill is estimated to go up from $73,428 in 2021 to $74,254 in 2022.
“The city’s annual budget is perhaps the most important single duty city commissioners have,” Interim City Manager Justin Pregont said. “The budget represents the values and priorities of the community and assigns money to the execution of those priorities and protection of those values.”
The budget approval came after public hearings on the budget and the intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate, which both also took place Tuesday. The 2022 budget allocates just over $31 million in planned expenditures, while still maintaining healthy fund balances according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for municipalities.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners approved a contract for the purchase of police body cameras and associated equipment and a Land & Water Conservation grant application that would allow the City to build an overlook at Guerrier Hill Park adjacent to Jackson Park. The next regular city commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, in the commission room.
