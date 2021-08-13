The 2021-themed Atchison County fair “Plant your roots in Atchison County” for many attendees represented a tradition of coming home to interact with friends, family, and neighbors.
It was just that when the fair wound down Saturday night featuring a performance by Muscotah native, Erik Dylan and Friends who are also songwriter-guitarists Nick Walsh and Brett Sheroky, and his uncle Dick Anderson on harmonica.
“I love coming back home,” Dylan said, “You-all my people.”
Dylan, a current Nashville resident, told about the songs he’s written and co-written and explained how he draws inspiration from his childhood experiences and memories of his hometown Delaware River area. Currently, Dylan is working closely with Luke Combs.
“He is singing the song and I am thinking about Muscotah, Kansas,” Dylan said.
Dylan has co-written multiple songs that have reached number one status on the charts.
Anderson is also a Muscotah native currently residing in Loveland, Colorado. Anderson regularly plays his harmonica along the jazz club circuit in Fort Collins, Colorado. Anderson is a 1973 graduate class member of Atchison County Community High School.
Walsh was reared in nearby Lyndon and is a former Kansas State University football punter who decided to pursue songwriting in Nashville, Tennessee. His song-writing portfolio includes a song that recently reached number one.
Sheroky is a former southern Illinois resident who relocated to Nashville to pursue songwriting. He is a winner of The John Lennon Songwriting Contest, an international music award. One of his songs has been recorded by Blake Shelton and has also reached a number one status.
Dylan thanked the audience and emphasized how glad he was to be able to bring peer songwriters and musicians to share his home county fair with experience. He said he is hopeful to do it again at future fairs. Dylan, Walsh, and Sheroky all agreed many artists are unfamiliar with the rural community lifestyles. Dylan encouraged the interested audience members who would like to attend a similar showcase of songwriters and music as presented Saturday to contribute to the Atchison County Fair Board Entertainment Fund.
Contributions can be sent to Atchison County Fair Board Entertainment Fund, in care of Jeff Hoffman, 6587 U.S. Highway 159, Effingham, KS 66023, or in care of Exchange Bank, 423 Main Street, Effingham, KS 66023.
The 4-H livestock sale also featured the Bucket Calf Parade and Mary Boldridge Cake Sale. The Knuckle Draggers Car Show and BBQ contest also main-lined Saturday events.
Friday night’s entertainment showcased Matt Snook, a current Kansas City area resident who is an Edgerton, Missouri resident. Onstage with Snook was Craig Kew, of Atchison. Kew performed bass guitar along with guitarist Elijah Chastain and drummer Joe Sully, both are Kansas City area residents. Snook annually performs at Gold-Star Family holiday events and was a Voice contestant on seasons 7 and 8.
Snook’s performance followed the “Plant your roots in Atchison County” –themed parade. Earlier in the day, there were goat, sheep, and the round robin showmanship judging competitions.
