LEAVENWORTH – More than two years in state prison are on tap for a 46-year-old Kansas City man who was recently convicted by jury for attempted involuntary manslaughter for a Feb.13, 2019 shooting in Easton.
Daniel Wayne Owens heard the 27-month sentence recently announced in Leavenworth County District Court.
Leavenworh County Attorney Todd Thompson said via press release the prosecution argued for the prison time although Owens’ defense counsel request probation.
Owens was subject to a special rule in accordance with Kansas Sentencing Guidelines that dictates presumptive prison time in the commission of a crime such as this with the use of a firearm, Thompson indicated.
“The victim nearly died,” said Thompson. “We are grateful he is still alive, but of course we argued for prison.
Thompson continued “the sentence in this case, and all cases, are ultimately up to the judge.”
Owens entered the home of Danny O. Clark in Easton, Thompson said. Clark was 58 years old at the time.
While there, a heated discussion ensued between the two men, according to area news reports. Owens shot Mr. Clark multiple times in the head and neck. Mr. Clark survived his injuries. Owens then fled the State of Kansas before being arrested several days later in Lincoln, Nebraska.
