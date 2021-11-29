2-1-1 is the most comprehensive source of information about local resources and services in the country.
Thousands of caring, local experts are available to help 24/7. Calls to 2-1-1 are confidential and can be anonymous.
There are 200 2-1-1 agencies across the United States. Each team is a highly trained community specialists who are available to help you access the best local resources and services to address any need.
Most calls, web chats and text messages are from people looking for help meeting basic needs like housing, financial assistance, food, transportation, family support, health and dental care, mental health and addiction, clothing, household goods, seniors and disabilities, employment, legal and money management and taxes.
Many organizations operate the 2-1-1 service. In the Atchison area the United Way is the hosting organization.
For more information just dial 2-1-1. The service is absolutely free!
