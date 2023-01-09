TOPEKA—The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, to review applicants for a district judge vacancy created by Chief Judge David King’s January 1 retirement.

The 1st Judicial District is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.

