TOPEKA—The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy in Atchison County created by Judge Robert Bednar's January 11 retirement.
The 1st Judicial District is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.
Justice Eric Rosen, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 1st Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.
Eligibility requirements
A nominee for district judge must be:
• At least 30 years old.
• A lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school.
• A resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.
Nomination process
Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Atchison or Leavenworth counties, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/Judges/Become-a-Judge.
One original and nine copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon Friday, November 20, to: Ronald Bates Jr.,Commission Secretary; 529 Delaware St.,Leavenworth, KS 66048.
Interview process
The nominating commission will convene by teleconference at 9 a.m. Monday, November 23, to select the nominees to be interviewed.
The meeting is open to the public. To listen: Call 1-877-400-9499; and enter conference code 2199381974.
The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. Friday, December 11, at the Leavenworth Justice Center, 601 S. 3rd St., Leavenworth. Interviews are open to the public.
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access either nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date: ADA Coordinator, reimere@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711.
The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.
If there are not three nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.
Term of office
After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Julia Clem and Rosemary Nies, Atchison; Todd Thompson, Basehor; G. Ronald Bates Jr., Mark Preisinger, and Kevin Reardon, Leavenworth; and Lois Meadows and Geoffrey Sonntag, Tonganoxie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.