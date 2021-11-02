The 102nd annual Kiwanis Halloween Parade rolled along Commercial Street to bring some frights to crowds lining the street.
The “Nightmare on Commercial Street”-themed parade was carried out with Freddy Kruger, Ghostbusters and a skeleton band as well of witches and goblins. The parade route started at 10th and Commercial streets, and continued down a packed street with hundreds of costumed adults and children. Carrie Sowers, Program Director Sowers, of Atchison Child Care Association, and president of the USD 409 Board of Education was Grand Marshal.
Prior to the parade children Trick or Treated the local businesses. Many of the older watchers found Eddie’s Five and Dine soda fountain and enjoyed a lunch or maybe even a milkshake. Families that owned trucks were parked so the children could watch the parade from the bed of the truck. The children were treated to snacks while waiting for the parade.
Finally, the blinking lights from the police motorcycles signaled the start of parade and you could hear a steady clapping and yelling as the bands approached. Many floats showed the theme of the parade and the groups that entered threw candy to children along the parade route. Not to be left out, several canines also participated and if any candy was left on the road they also served as the cleanup crew.
Political candidates took advantage of this well attended gathering with vehicles decorated with posters. The candidates themselves waved to the crowds.
The bands added to the atmosphere with great song renditions. The Atchison High School band signaled the end of the parade was near. The horn of the firetruck was in good voice and let everyone know that the old tradition was upheld for 2021.
