Roxie Yonkey was on hand for a local book signing at the Atchison Historical Society. Yonkey, from Goodland, is an author, travel writer and public speaker on subjects concerning Kansas. Here she is signing a book for Rita Hartman to give to her grandchild. If you are interested in communicating with Roxie her email address is: roxie@roxieontheroad.com.
100 Things to do in Kansas
- By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe
-
- Updated
- 0
