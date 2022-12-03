Benedictine men’s basketball will have many new faces for the 2022 season with several new and returning players to have their shot with the program.
Head Coach Ryan Moody said from the outside of the program many will anticipate a drop off from the Ravens with six seniors departed from last season.
“We did lose a lot of guys who have played a ton of minutes for us the past couple of years,” Moody said. “You look at that and you think wow they are going to take a step backwards and I guess time will tell.”
Moody points out his program has a plenty of talented players waiting in the wing for their chance to prove themselves.
“We also had guys who were in our minds ready to play that didn’t get their opportunity because guys came back,” Moody said.
Moody said him and the staff have seen the potential of these players in the past years and do see plenty of potential.
“We’ve seen them over the last three or four years in practice and minutes they’ve gotten and so we know what they are going to bring to the table,” Moody said. “I think as we build through the beginning of the season and in Heart play we’ll see what this team can do.”
Maybe the most significant returner for the Ravens is senior forward Jayden Temme who is entering his fifth season and also scored his 1,000th career point early on this season.
“He’s a very special player and person,” Moody said. “He’s consistent and a great leader. He’s a positive guy in the locker room and sets a good example for the young guys.”
Temme is the leader of the bigs group that Moody and the staff expect to lean on heavily in the season.
“It all starts with our bigs this year,” Moody said. “We feel like we’re really solid at that post position.”
Other players who will look to be key for the Ravens in the paint are Joel Adese, Tyson Cathy and Hunter Schneider.
The backcourt will be the more inexperienced unit for BC as junior guard Ahmad Louis averaging 15.8 minutes in 26 games last season is the most out of any guard on the team.
“We’re not necessarily young but we are lacking in experience,” Moody said. “I think there is going to be some speed pumps but when it’s all said and done I think this group has a chance.”
Moody said team benefits from having guys who are all just bought in and want to give their all whenever they are on the court.
“We don’t have any energy vampire in the gym,” Moody said. “They are brining it every day and support each other.”
As always, Moody said combating and managing the Heart of America Basketball conference is challenge on it’s own.
“There is so much physical play, so many good athletes and coaches,” Moody said. “From top to bottom there is no off nights. You don’t get a breather and I think in some leagues you do. The Heart is just brutal and grueling.”
Moody said the one day at a time approach is the best to way to attack a Heart schedule.
“We’ve got to be better than we were yesterday,” Moody said. “We’ve got to grind like that through the season. It just gets you off track to worry about what we’re going to look like in March.”
