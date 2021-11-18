In any “Non-Target Area,” Commercial, Agricultural, or Industrial improvements are eligible for participation in the program provided there is an investment of at least $10,000. This includes all agricultural construction, commercial construction, whether of new office, institutional, or industrial projects, rehabilitation of existing structures, and additions to existing structures.
For the purposes of determining program eligibility, the County Appraiser shall consider not only the amount of money expected to be expended in the project, but all unpaid labor, commonly known as “sweat equity,” included in the project proposal.
The criteria to be used to determine what specific real property is eligible for Revitalization and for Property Tax Rebates are as follows:
- Eligibility for Rebates is subject to the adoption and approval of this Plan by each taxing district. The County Clerk will provide the County Appraiser’s office with a list of taxing districts who have adopted this Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.
- The amount of the rebate applies only to the levy of those taxing districts who have adopted this plan, not to the entire tax bill. For example, there will be no rebate of that portion of the tax bill levied by the State of Kansas, nor taxes levied by any Cemetery District, Fire District, Watershed District, Library, or other taxing authority not participating in this Plan. There will be no rebate for special assessments, even those assessed by a municipality participating in this Plan.
- There will be no rebated from the Capital Outlay Levy by any Board of Education pursuant to K.S.A. 72-53,113.
- No applicant having delinquent real, personal or special assessment taxes due in Atchison County will be eligible to participate in this program.
- Any property delinquent real property taxes or special assessments shall not be eligible for inclusion in the program until such time as all real property taxes and special assessments have been paid.
- Additionally, taxes on all real property owned by the Applicant must remain current during the term of the rebate.
- No rebate shall be paid for any year in which any ad valorem property tax assessment and ‘or special assessments are not timely made. The property shall be eligible for future rebates, provided all taxes are timely paid by the deadline in the future year.
- An approved project must involve construction or rehabilitation of a “Structure.” Projects many involve either new construction or rehabilitation of existing structures. “Structure” includes any building, wall or other fixture assimilated and attached to the real estate. Any proposed project which does not lend itself to obvious inclusion within the above meaning should be cleared with the office of the County Appraiser prior to application.
New Structure is defined as: free-standing with no common walls
Rehabilitation is defined as: improvements to an existing structure and/or attached to an existing structure.
New garages are categorized as “new” whether detached or attached to an existing structure.
All room additions are classified as “remodel.”
- There is a minimum investment needed in order to qualify for the program. For purposes of determining program eligibility, the County Appraiser shall consider not only the amount of money expected to be expended in the project, but also unpaid labor, commonly known as “sweat equity,” included in the project proposal.
10.Swimming pools, communication towers, residential fences, used mobile homes, commercial wind or solar structures, and properties classified as Public Utilities, are excluded.
11.In order to be eligible, project construction must begin during the term of the Plan. Unless this Plan is terminated or modified, construction must commence on or after November 1, 2021 and before October 31, 2029. Projects commenced before October 31, 2029 shall be eligible for inclusion in the Plan, provided the project is timely completed.
12.Those applications approved during the term of the Plan will continue to be eligible to receive the tax rebate as set forth herein, even after the end of the Plan.
13.Construction of an improvement may only begin AFTER final approval of the application as set forth in Part IX. There will be no exceptions.
14.Properties are eligible to receive multiple rebates under the Program provided each of the projects meets the requirements of that Plan.
15.All projects must be in compliance with any applicable Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Regulations, or other applicable code, rule, or regulation in effect within its location at the time the improvements are made. Such Parcel must remain in compliance during the entire period of the rebates. Tax rebates may be denied or terminated for noncompliance with this paragraph.
16.Construction must be 100% completed and such fact reported to the County Appraiser no later than the second January 1st following the date on which the County Appraiser approved the application, otherwise, improvements made, if any, will not be eligible to participate in the Plan and Rebate Program. Approved extensions beyond that period will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
17.Tax rebates will be based on the “Increment” of increase in appraised value directly attributable to the project, determined as of January 1st following the year of 100% completion. The amount of the Increment determined as of January 1st following the year of 100% completion will be used throughout the term of the rebate.
18.This rebate program cannot be utilized by a property owner in which to immediately rebuild a structure after a natural disaster covering the majority of any taxing district.
