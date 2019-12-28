Need help? Make
the call
Anyone who feels in need of aid after suffering from domestic abuse may call the Alliance Against Family Violence 24/7/365 at 913-675-7217, or visit https://www.allianceks.org/.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available at 800-799-7233. In any case of emergency, dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.