VFW Auxiliary National President Sandi Onstwedder visited Atchison on Saturday, October 10, 2020. While in Atchison Onswedder’s stops included the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, Veterans Riverfront Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial, and Lt. Jerad Fox Jackson Post #1175.
A "Meet and Greet" for members of the Post and Auxiliary was held for Mrs. Onstwedder and her entourage of Department of Kansas Auxiliary officers.
Post Commander Les Smith and Junior vice Fred Gage welcomed the visiting group to the Post, and Auxiliary Guard Donald Ball served refreshments.
Department President Jane Ryser and eight line officers accompanied the National President on her tour of Kansas. Other stops in Northeast Kansas on Day 3 included Leavenworth and Tonganoxie.
