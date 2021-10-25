Driving up to the front of the Muchnic Art Gallery, at 704 N 4th Street, is like taking a step back in time. The beautiful Victorian-Queen Anne is welcoming but first you have to climb a myriad of steps to get to its front porch that surrounds the home’s first floor. Nothing is small in this home and that goes for the doors that are extra tall. Even the tallest basketball player wouldn’t have to bend to walk through them. Just a glimpse into the foyer tells you this is no ordinary home/gallery. The crystal chandeliers hang from the 10’ tall ceilings and the mirror in the hallway sits on a low marble table and then stretch upwards until it meets the ceiling. Everywhere you look is carved woodwork, stained glass windows, parquet floors that are made of mahogany, oak and walnut.
You have a choice of turning right or left from the foyer to go exploring. On the right is a small compact study with a beautifully carved fireplace mantel and rich ceramic tile surround the once functional fireplace. It is just one of four that boast the original cast bronze hardware.
Above the fireplace in the study is a picture of H.E. Muchnic, founder of LFM (now Bradken). Muchnic purchased the home in 1922 for the sum of $9000! Today the estimated value of the home is 3.5 million!
Looking to the left is the gallery space which originally was the dining and living rooms. Today the area is host to the Jay Wallace display called “The Forgotten – The Unregarded. The show spotlights women who were forgotten in history, women who were not credited fully for their contributions to society.”
The display will be shown October 13 – November 28 with a reception on Friday November 12, 5 – 7pm.
The Atchison Art Association was founded in 1966 by the American Association of University Women to promote art through education, exhibits and outreach.
Hours for the gallery are Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays 1-5pm. Inquiries can be made by call 913-367-4278.
