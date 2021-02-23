A 62-year-old Atchison woman was sent to the hospital as the result of a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Unity Street.
Atchison police responded about 7:45 a.m. Feb. 23 to find that a 2006 Saturn Vue driven by Julie Elias was southbound along Kansas Highway 7 had struck the guardrail along the K-7 curve, said Chief Mike Wilson, of the Atchison Police Department. After the guardrail was struck the vehicle left the roadway. Elias was transported to Amberwell Health hospital by Atchison County EMS for an examination.
