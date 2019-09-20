Well, I took a brief “vacation” at the Atchison Hospital, and I have a lot of people to thank.
First and foremost, daughter Shannon, who got lots of help to me via phone when I really needed it.
First to arrive on the scene of my trouble were Mark and Mike of the Everest Volunteer Fire Department, followed by EMTs/paramedics from both Brown and Atchison counties.
I may have some spellings wrong, but thank you to much to Sierra and Jeremy from Brown County (Jermey was off-duty, but came to help anyway).
Sierra started medical help, then Jeremy got me in an upright position so that Ruth and Clara from Atchison County could get me on a gurney and into the ambulance. While Ruth completed medical treatment to ease my pain, both she and Clara talked to me to get me calmed down. They delivered me to ER at the hospital, where ER staff and patient care staff couldn’t have been more kind and efficient in getting me “up to snuff:” and back home.
Thanks to Dr. Groth, Dr. Dine and Dr. Molly and so many nurses and aides, I can’t possibly name them all. All were great, as were cafeteria staff members and housekeepers. It helped to have niece Blaine give me some care, too. And grandson Corey was also on hand.
What can I say, except offer my heartfelt thanks? I hope I don’t need any of you again any time soon! Thanks, also, to pal Mary Meyers and Marcus Clem, Atchison Globe managing editor; Mary for her friendship and Marcus for his patience in waiting to see if I can manage a column or not.
This newspaper, as my readers know, is always in my heart and mind. And so are you readers, who never stop telling me you enjoy my blatherings. Speaking of blatherings, am I the only one who thinks Tweety Bird wants to start a war with Iran? A war he knows we can probably win so he can be a hero like Colin Powell and George Bush the younger, firing up his fanatic voting base for next year. Or does he only want war with California? I’m not so sure he can win that one.
Now for you Trump fans: Yes, I’m still yammering on about him. He still looks and sounds too much like Benito Mussolini to make me feel safe. No apologies, just my opinions, which are as loud and proud as the Tweety Bird brigade. If you feel as I do about the current administration, make sure you’re registered and get out there in 2020 and vote, vote, vote for someone else. I don’t know who yet, probably anyone in my loud, proud opinion.
She’s ba-a-a-a-a-ck.
