The Missouri River is at a historic low around Atchison right now, with sand bars 3 to 4 feet high and about a third of the width of the river.
“The low water levels seen this year at Atchison has not been observed for several years dating back at least to the drought of the early to mid-2000s,” David S. Kolarik of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. “This is driven both by drought in the upper basin and a general lowering of the stream bed that we have observed especially following the 2019 flood. Water conservation measures are in place, limiting minimum releases from Gavins Point Dam to 12,000 cubic feet per second compared to normal winter minimum releases of 17,000 cubic feet per second when more water is available in the reservoirs.”
According to Kolarik, the Kansas City District is set to receive approximately $278 million under the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Almost $249 million of that is to repair damages caused by the 2019 flood to the bank stabilization and navigation project along the Missouri River (within the district boundary) from Rulo, Nebraska to St. Louis. In addition to Missouri River repairs, several lakes in the area will benefit from Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act funds.
Dredging of the Missouri River hasn’t been performed by the Corps since completing the construction of a 9-foot self-scouring navigation channel between Sioux City, Iowa, and St. Louis in 1980. However, the Corps did have to perform emergency dredging during the last two years.
Kolarik said the Corps has channel inspectors who monitor the river and also take feedback from the navigation industry to identify areas of concern primarily in the ice-free months of April to November when navigation flows are supported out of the Missouri River dams.
“This dredging was needed largely due to damages to the river training structures used to create the self-scouring channel caused by the 2019 flood, whereas the last emergency dredging was in 2003,” Kolarik said. “We can deploy survey equipment to provide a detailed picture of what the bottom of the river looks like, then our engineers can assess flow conditions on-site and river conditions to help determine what the best means of addressing shoaling would be.
“The river is often dynamic enough that shoals can clear on their own in-between the time they are identified and when a dredge could be deployed,” he said.
During the winter months, a typical Missouri riverboat can draft between 7.5 to 9 feet and have up to seven barges. The Corps routinely performs inspections of river training structures in smaller watercraft that draft less than four feet.
Larger watercraft may be able to operate in localized areas in the winter but would be expected to have difficulty navigating the full river depending on the amount of flow coming from tributaries downstream of the Missouri River dams, Kolarik said.
Kolarik also addressed what would be needed if Atchison wanted to add a park or buildings along the river.
“It is possible to develop areas along the river, but there are steps to take to make certain that can be done without adversely impacting existing federal projects, infrastructure, private property and the environment,” Kolarik said. “If the community is interested in constructing a floodwall, the Corps would be happy to talk through ways we could help look into the feasibility of that type of feature, whether that was to be constructed by the local community or in partnership with the Corps.”
The Missouri River is crucial for many states but it is also very dependent upon the weather. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, widespread severe to exceptional drought continues to dominate the western half of the continental U.S., Northern Plains, and the Missouri River Basin.
