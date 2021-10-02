18 first cousins, grandchildren of the late Henry and Irmina (Schletzbaum) Miller, met Sunday, Sept. 26, for a reunion at Jackson Park in Atchison.
Honored guests were: aunt and uncle Alberta (Miller) and Donald Prohaska and aunt Christine Bindel Miller.
Cousins attended from throughout the Midwest, plus Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. A meal was enjoyed and many memories, photographs and videos were shared.
A memorial Mass for their beloved aunt, Sr Irmina Miller, will be held at a later date.
