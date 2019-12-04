Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys
basketball enters the first season under the Brad Kunecke era, but
with plenty of high expectations
surrounding the program.
Kunecke took over the reigns of the Ravens boys program this summer
after the resignation of 25-year coach Tim Van Dyke.
Kunecke was the coach of the girls program for four seasons but is no stranger to coaching boys at the high school level.
Kunecke coached boys basketball for 15 years in Iowa and saw some success during those years.
He does aim to keep a similar hard-nosed mentality the boys have often had.
“Traditionally we’ve had a program where the kids have worked real hard,” Kunecke said. “I hope to keep some of that style of play; (a) tough nosed and aggressive basketball team.”
Probably the biggest strength of the Ravens this season literally and
figuratively will be their size down low.
MHMA will once again have size in the post that not many teams in the area can measure up to with the likes of seniors Jack Caudle, Abe Siebenmorgen and junior Shane
Sachse. Siebenmorgen said he confident based on the advantages this offers.
“We’re huge down low,” he said. “To be honest I feel like our whole team is big. You can counter down low but it’ll open up people outside.”
Kunecke said MHMA’s athleticism will be a problem for any team they play.
“I think our size and our speed are going to complement one another real well this year,” Kunecke said. “I can put five guys out there that are all better than six foot tall.”
Kunecke also said they will have to look at some underclassmen to help pick up the slack from losing seven seniors from last year.
“We lost a lot of key players, points and rebounds,” Kunecke said. “There are a lot of wholes we’ve got to fill but I think we have a good group of sophomores and juniors who can fill those gaps.”
The biggest loss from last season coming in the form of guard Zach Schwinn graduating.
Replacing Schwinn isn't on Kunecke’s mind but finding a reliable point guard to run the offense is.
“He was an important piece to our success the last couple years,” Kunecke said. “Finding a guy who can handle the ball, get us into an offense and do some point guard stuff, but not necessarily takeover a game like Zach would do.
