Maur Hill Mount Academy redounded from its stunning upset loss to Riverside last week with a 61-0 thumping of Horton on the road Friday night.
Senior quarterback Jack Caudle went 14-18 for 236 yards and five touchdowns on the night. He also went over 6,000 yards for his career as Raven in the win.
Senior Dylan Smith had four receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
The Ravens will host Atchison County Community High School Friday at 7 p.m.
