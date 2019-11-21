"Finding and developing multiple offensive threats," "Finding who is going to score for us will be big and hopefully we'll be able to find a few different people who can do that."
"We're working on a having increased intensity at practice," "I'm enjoying their coachability and they work hard. As long as our effort it there we'll be in good shape."
"I think it was hard because we knew we were getting a new coach and we didn't know what the head coach was going to be like." "He came and we all noticed he just as good as Kunecke. That makes us want to work just as hard."
"With a new coach we need to take what he gives us and take it to the next level,"
"We have to be open to whatever he brings our way
