DECEMBER
Friday, Dec. 6 | 5 p.m.
at Pleasant Ridge Rams — Easton
Friday, Dec. 13 | 4:30 p.m.
vs. Horton Chargers — Haverty Gym
Monday, Dec. 16 | 4:30 p.m.
vs. Oskaloosa Bears — Haverty Gym
Friday, Dec. 20 | 5 p.m.
at Jackson Heights Cobras — Holton
JANUARY
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 | 5 p.m.
at Valley Falls Dragons — Valley Falls
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.
vs ACCHS Tigers — Haverty Gym
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 | 5 p.m.
at McLouth Bulldogs — McLouth
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 | 5 p.m.
at JCN Chargers — Winchester
Monday, Jan. 20 to Friday, Jan. 25, 2020
at McLouth Invitational — Times TBA
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 | 5 p.m.
at Seabury Seahawks — Lawrence
FEBRUARY
Tuesday, Feb. 4 | 4:30 p.m.
vs. Pleasant Ridge Rams — Haverty Gym
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.
vs. JCN Chargers — Haverty Gym
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 | 5 p.m.
at Horton Chargers — Horton
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 | 5 p.m.
at Oskaloosa Bears — Oskaloosa
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 | 5 p.m.
at Valley Falls Dragons — Valley Falls
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.
vs. Jackson Heights — Haverty Gym
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.
vs. ACCHS Tigers — Haverty Gym
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.
vs. McLouth Bulldogs — Haverty Gym
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.