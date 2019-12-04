DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 6 | 5 p.m.

at Pleasant Ridge Rams — Easton

Friday, Dec. 13 | 4:30 p.m.

vs. Horton Chargers — Haverty Gym

Monday, Dec. 16 | 4:30 p.m.

vs. Oskaloosa Bears — Haverty Gym

Friday, Dec. 20 | 5 p.m.

at Jackson Heights Cobras — Holton

JANUARY

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 | 5 p.m.

at Valley Falls Dragons — Valley Falls

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.

vs ACCHS Tigers — Haverty Gym

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 | 5 p.m.

at McLouth Bulldogs — McLouth

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 | 5 p.m.

at JCN Chargers — Winchester

Monday, Jan. 20 to Friday, Jan. 25, 2020

at McLouth Invitational — Times TBA

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 | 5 p.m.

at Seabury Seahawks — Lawrence

FEBRUARY

Tuesday, Feb. 4 | 4:30 p.m.

vs. Pleasant Ridge Rams — Haverty Gym

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.

vs. JCN Chargers — Haverty Gym

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 | 5 p.m.

at Horton Chargers — Horton

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 | 5 p.m.

at Oskaloosa Bears — Oskaloosa

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 | 5 p.m.

at Valley Falls Dragons — Valley Falls

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.

vs. Jackson Heights — Haverty Gym

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 | 4:30 p.m.

vs. McLouth Bulldogs — Haverty Gym

