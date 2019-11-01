SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Raven Men’s Soccer team struck first and then kept applying offensive pressure throughout on Thursday as they picked up a 1-0 win over Evangel University.
Benedictine (8-7-3, 4-5-2 Heart) secured a berth into the Heart Postseason Tournament with the win over the Crusaders as they earned their third shutout in conference play.
JJ Johannsen scored the game-winner for the Ravens off an assist from Girma Kassa during the fifth minute and from there, the Ravens defense took over.
Benedictine held Evangel to just seven shots on the match while finishing with a 21-7 advantage In shots. Of their 21 shots, 16 were on goal as Evangel keeper Josiah Dinwiddle answered the call, finishing the match with 13 saves (Evangel was credited with two team saves).
Wyatt Fowler led the Ravens with five shots, two on goal, while Johannsen finished with four shots, three on goal. Daniel Wee gave the Ravens a spark off the bench, adding three shots, all of which came on goal.
Isaac Jenkins earned the shutout in goal, finishing with five saves. He recorded two saves in the first half and followed that up with three in the second half the last of which came during the 88th minute after the Ravens went a man down.
Benedictine has secured its spot into the Heart Postseason Tournament, which will get underway on Nov. 8. As the likely seventh seed, the Ravens will be on the road for the duration of tournament play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.