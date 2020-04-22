Madison Meeks is a recipient of the Katie Louise Hanson Scholarship from Washburn University for the 2020-2021 school year. Meeks is from Effingham, Kansas. To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be studying a program within the education department and have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better. Meeks is one of three Washburn students to receive the scholarship.
