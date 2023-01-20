Amberwell Health Hiawatha has announced a new electronic health records system is now live.
This new system is called MEDITECH Expanse for patient electronic health records and is in place at Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic. It went live Nov. 1 and hospital officials said patients’ first visits after this date may take a bit longer as clinicians fully transition to the new system.
“But we are excited about the improved care processes that are now available with the new EHR,” said Amberwell Health officials.
MEDITECH Expanse provides a single EHR that seamlessly connects patient records across Amberwell facilities. This shared record helps to guide clinical decision-making by offering a more comprehensive view of a patient’s health history, regardless of where a patient received care. Patients can also view their records, manage their own care, and interact with Amberwell providers through a secure patient portal, myAmberwellHealth.
Amberwell officials said this change in systems is significant for both Amberwell Atchison and Amberwell Hiawatha as it improves the way they care for patients in the area. Amberwell Hiawatha is now on the same system that Amberwell Atchison utilizes.
Top Videos
Many patients go to more than one Amberwell location, and hospital officials said it is so helpful now to be able to use one system to serve patients. Our providers can fully understand a patient’s medical history quickly and easily.
Because Amberwell locations are on one EHR, they will also be able to add some great new patient features to the patient portal soon, including the ability to schedule some appointments online.
“There are many other advancements that help make patient care easier and smoother that both locations can now put in place because, frankly, it is affordable by sharing the cost of one license,” according to hospital officials. “It’s a great example of how the Amberwell affiliation is making a significant difference in the overhead costs which translates directly into patient care improvements.”
Patients of Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic were able to access their online patient records for care received prior to Nov. 1 through the Athena EHR patient portal through Dec. 31, 2022. For care received after Nov. 1, patients may view health records online via the myAmberwellHealth patient portal. Visit amberwellhealth.org/myamberwellhealth to learn more and request activation.
The Health Information Management team at Amberwell Health Hiawatha will continue providing copies of patient health records and helpful assistance for patients through this transition. Please call 785-742-6180 with any questions regarding the new MEDITECH Expanse electronic health records system or our patient portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.