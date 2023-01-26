If you are a current Medicare beneficiary or just going onto Medicare, there are some changes you will need to keep in mind for 2023.
Cost
The cost of the Medicare Part B premium will be $164.90 per month per person for most people. If your modified adjusted gross income on your 2021 tax return as an individual was $97,000 or greater or as a married couple was $194,000 or greater, you may have to pay more for your Part B premium. The Part B annual deductible will be $226 (you only have to pay this once for the whole year).
Enrollment
The Medicare Enrollment periods start dates are more straightforward in 2023. To enroll in Medicare, you must fall into an enrollment period to sign up for coverage. The first enrollment period most people will see is the Initial Enrollment Period (IEP). This period runs seven months surrounding your eligibility month for Medicare (three months before your eligibility month and three months after your eligibility month). However, if you were born on the first day of the month, your IEP will start the month before your birth month. The start date of your Medicare will depend on which month you sign up. If you sign up three months before your Medicare begins, your Medicare will start the month you are first eligible. If you sign up the month you are eligible, your Medicare will start the first day of the following month. If you sign up the last three months of eligibility, your Medicare will start the first day of the month after you signed up for Medicare. People eligible for Medicare also have the General Enrollment Period every year from January 1 to March 31 to sign up; however, depending on your situation, you may have to pay a late enrollment penalty. The Medicare Special Enrollment Period (SEP) allows people with particular circumstances to enroll outside the initial and general enrollment periods.
Insulin
As of January 2023, Part D-covered insulin co-pays are capped at $35 per month for each type of insulin, with no deductible. You will still need to ensure your plan covers your insulin; in other words, it must be on your plan's formulary. Medical supplies used to administer your insulin (syringes, fillable pens) can also be covered by your Part D plan as long as they are on the plan formulary. Starting in July 2023, if you use an insulin pump, the insulin used in the pump will cost $35 per month under Medicare Part B.
Vaccinations
Medicare Part D vaccinations will be covered at 100% without a deductible in 2023. Coverage includes vaccinations such as the Shingrix shot for Shingles. In the past, this vaccination was subject to Part D deductible and co-insurance. Vaccinations such as flu, pneumonia, hepatitis B, and COVID-19 vaccinations are still covered under Medicare Part B.
New to Medicare
Medicare has evolved over the years and is unique among all other types of health insurance. Understanding the basics of Medicare can be pretty tricky. If you, a spouse, or a family member is going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future, the "Medicare Options Class" might be helpful. This class will be held in an online format. You will have to register for the class to participate.
Top Videos
This class will discuss Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medigap insurance, and Medicare Prescription drug covers.
You will learn the following:
• What Medicare is and how it works
• Coverage and cost of the different types of plans
• Enrollment and eligibility
• Tools to help you make a decision
• Other programs that can help pay for Medicare costs
When: February 15 at 6:00 PM
Where: Online Zoom
Contact the Meadowlark Extension District at 785-364-4125 to sign up for the class and receive your Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.