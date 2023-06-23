ADDRESS: 1000 Green St. | PHONE: 913-367-5482 | WEBSITE: mh-ma.com

Maur Hill-Mount Academy is a unique high school experience. Granting local students to be a part of the diverse student population with students from around the country along with international students. The opportunity to make friends with students from different backgrounds and countries to learn about other cultures is an experience that will in turn make them a well-rounded individual when they leave the halls of MHMA.