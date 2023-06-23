ADDRESS: 1000 Green St. | PHONE: 913-367-5482 | WEBSITE: mh-ma.com
Maur Hill-Mount Academy is a unique high school experience. Granting local students to be a part of the diverse student population with students from around the country along with international students. The opportunity to make friends with students from different backgrounds and countries to learn about other cultures is an experience that will in turn make them a well-rounded individual when they leave the halls of MHMA.
This year the Ravens saw success in extracurricular activities including on the academic side like student test scores, the scholar bowl team winning regionals, and the mock trial team winning state in only it’s second year of existance.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy offers several AP classes as well as college classes for any student in attendance at the school.
On the athletic side, the boy’s basketball team took home the Northeast Kansas league championship under first-year Head Coach Dan Raplinger with a record of 16-4 on the season.
The Ravens are also in the process of some facility upgrades by renovating their track and upgrading rooms for bordering students.
An athletic Hall of Fame for former Ravens is also in the works.
MHMA just finished it’s first year under new principal, Cameron Carlson, who has been in higher education for decades.
MHMA President Phil Baniewicz said he can already see Carlson having an impact on the Performing Fine Arts.
“I can see he’s already finding ways to raise up our Performing Fine Arts,” Baniewicz said. “He’s very data-driven and likes going through the process of what’s the best thing to do according to the data, and that is a welcomed addition for me.”
Baniewicz said the students will always be the heartbeat of what makes MHMA a special place for education.
“There is a strong correlation between the expertise of our faculty and good test scores,” Baniewicz said. “Yet it is also because our students work very hard. When you encounter our students you clearly see that they are what really makes the difference.”
Baniewicz also said he is excited about the potential of the upcoming classes for the Ravens.
“We’re excited to see how they develop in the next few years. I believe they will help lead us to new heights,” Baniewicz said. “Despite the challenges of the past couple of years, I think God has blessed us as a school.”
