Maur Hill-Mount Academy President Phil Baniewicz has announced this year’s graduation speaker. Alumnus Fr. Joel Haug will be the commencement speaker at MH-MA’s graduation.
This year’s graduation date is currently planned for late August pending the current restrictions imposed by local and state public health orders at the time.
In the meantime, KAIR 93.7FM radio has partnered with local schools, including Maur Hill-Mount Academy. The MH-MA graduation broadcast will be Sunday, May 17 at 2PM.
MH-MA’s graduation speaker, Fr. Joel Haug is an Atchison native. He attended St. Benedict’s School and graduated from Maur Hill-Mount Academy in 2008. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Kansas in 2012 where he studied Spanish and Pre-medicine with the intention to enter medical school.
After being guided and formed by the sisters of the Apostles of the Interior Life in college and discovering his passion for evangelization and spiritual formation, he discerned his call to enter formation with the Priests of the Apostles of the Interior Life in the summer of 2012.
He spent two years with the community studying Philosophy at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome and finished his four years of Theology for ordination to the priesthood at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis. On May 25th of last year, he was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas as a member of the AVI (abbreviation from the Italian “Apostoli della Vita Interiore”). He currently serves as the parochial vicar of St. Peter’s Cathedral in downtown KCK.
The 2020 valedictorian for MH-MA is senior Emma Buhman-Wiggs. She earned a 34 on her ACT and is graduating with a 4.04 GPA. Buhman-Wiggs plans to study neuroscience at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.