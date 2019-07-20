Mattingly PQ (print only) 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save “It’s logical to ask why some leaders appear to be concerned about ... gay Catholics, but not straight Catholics.” Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News We must tackle mental health Will done right, money well spent You deserve nacho night Atchison Child Care Association Mindfulness offers key benefits Stag party stalls wedding St. Benedict Catholic School Stars come out at twilight Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrotter reflects on career; preps for Kansas StateDrimmel, Jaiden M. 1998-2019Boldridge, Carolyn V. 1943-2019Hottest show in townLee, Bobby D. 1962-2019Penning, Gerald T. 1928-2019A vision for Guerrier HillAtchison County Fair parade prepares to rollArensberg-Noll, Marcia A. 1954-2019'It's the worst I've ever seen' Images Videos CommentedAlleged employee theft rings up felony (2)Moderately Confused (1)Donation drives prep regional students (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.