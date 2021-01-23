To the amazing family and friends of the Anita and Wayne Chalfant family:
We cannot begin to describe our appreciation for the support shown to us while Anita was sick.
The magnitude of love and care shown by the community around us is more than we could have hoped for, or expected.
The countless cards, letters, meals, and kind words exemplify what makes this community special.
Mom passed away knowing how special, caring, and important this community and our friends and family are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.