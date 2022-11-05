Many thanks for a great birthday! Nov 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I'd like to thank everyone who came to celebrate my 94th birthday. Thank you for all of the beautiful cards and gifts, as well. I appreciated it all so very much!Sincerely,Wanda Scholz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Many thanks for a great birthday! A Card of Thanks from Wanda Scholz PROJECT CONCERN Thunder storm past Phoenix in the second half Pancake luncheon Sunday in Lancaster Kansas Custom Rates YES or NO, Understand what they BOTH mean. K-State aims to spread awareness of high blood pressure risks Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHistoric Homes Tour promises unique flair for the holidayWeekend fire engulfs M Street homePOLICE REPORTSmith, Terry L. 1950-2022Revenue Neutral Rate Notice to taxpayers overlooked by County ClerkDove, Donald R. 1942-2022Atchison Proud: Hilligoss Shoes a fifth generation business2022 Election ballots hold options for voters to ponder.Horton death investigation ongoingDaniel, Bruce D. 1946-2022 Images Videos CommentedAtchison receives KDOT funding for local projects (1)BC School of Nursing named best in Kansas (1)Lowering the sales tax (1)McCrory takes leadership role in Atchison (1)Fall is for the birds (1)John Seaton, the Father of the Kansas House (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
