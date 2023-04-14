HIAWATHA, Kansas. — One of the most popular trends in alternative healing centers on using natural products to rid your body of negative energy.
Nicole Melillo provides alternative healing through her downtown Hiawatha, Kansas, massage therapy clinic Space of Love. Melillo offers a variety of healing services including massage therapy, reiki/energetic alignment, trager work, sound healing, guided meditations/prayers, Oracle readings and vocal activations.
She also makes her own homemade natural self-care products, magical clay creations and creates and produces her own meditation music.
Melillo, who has been a professional licensed massage therapist for 12 years, said many of these practices may seem unorthodox to some, but are shown to provide a release of negative energy from a person who utilizes these treatments – leading to better health.
One of her specialties is Reiki, which is an energy healing using stones. She said Reiki has been shown to help aid with depression, anxiety, bipolar, insomnia, ADHD along with helping to heal the physical body through breaking up of muscle tension.
Melillo, who studied under a Reiki master in massage school, said she can merely place her hand on a client and channel the negative energy and stress and tension out. She likened it to the “laying on of hands” as referenced in the Bible.
“I have done Reiki and can literally feel the knots in the muscles of my clients breaking up from it,” she said.
Melillo said Reiki is just one example of energy healing that she uses and also incorporates products from the downtown store she works in- Blue Moon: Discover Something Different. Melillo operates her massage studio just around the corner from Blue Moon in a suite of Beaux Cheveux – both which are owned by Lucy Grothusen. All of these businesses are located on the southeast corner of the courthouse square.
Blue Moon was opened last fall by Grothusen when she realized she needed additional retail space to expand Beaux Cheveux and wanted to offer something no one else does in Hiawatha.
Grothusen said she carries a variety of products including aromatherapy, essential oils and CBD products, which can all be used for a variety of healing including easing anxiety, stress and pain.
“Sage can also be used to cleanse the space you live in or work in,” she said, noting she herself has used these products most of her adult life. “Aromatherapy can also help balance these spaces.”
Melillo explained that people have used these products in other ways that aren’t so positive – sometimes for black magic and to place spells.
“Like a love spell – you shouldn’t do it to get a person to love you forever, it’s more about self-care and self-love,” Melillo said.
Stones and crystals come in all shapes and sizes and Melillo said they can be worn, carried or placed around the house as a method of providing healing energy. She said crystals are highly organized molecular structures that we have used to power multiple different technologies.
““A huge reason I got into it was all the science behind it,” Melillo said. “A crystal is not the end all be all of your problems, but I feel them around the house and they help with positivity and they are also nice to look at. It’s all about mindfulness.”
Other natural products that used for healing include essential oils, which can help with a variety of things from headaches to coughs and much more.
Melillo said she has recently started a detox program that helps rid excess waste and parasites.
“It’s all about reprogramming your mind and body when it comes to food and getting out backed up waste, parasites, mucus and other things that have built up in our system which can help with a lot of health issues,” she said. “Healing is muddy, you have to get through the mud to find the sunshine.”
