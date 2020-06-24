A 20-year-old Willis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Brown County District Court on charges of felony aggravated sexual battery, criminal possession of a firearm in connection with a previous felony conviction in Atchison County, along with several other charges.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Anthony "AJ" Lay was sentenced to 120 months in prison, with no probation, and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years on charges of sexual battery. He was given credit for 335 days in jail. The sentences were for three separate cases - a total of 10 years - with all sentences to run concurrent to the rape sentence.
Lay appeared in court on Jan. 2 and entered pleas to three different cases. In the second case, Lay pleaded no contest to felony aggravated sexual battery of an individual over the age of 18. Hill stated the plea was entered after consultation with and the blessing of the victim, her family and law enforcement who worked the case as the conviction should result in a lengthy prison sentence and registration as a sex offender for 25 years after release from prison without the necessity of the victim having to re-live the offense by testifying at the jury trial set in February.
Lay was formally charged Jan. 9, 2018 in connection with an alleged rape of an individual over the age of 18, as investigated by the Hiawatha Police Department.
Lay was also arrested in January 2019 in Hiawatha on burglary and theft charges relating to a break-in in Atchison County and charges of possession of stolen property in addition to other charges in Brown County.
Lay was convicted for burglarizing Armstrong Tires in rural Muscotah in Atchison County several times. The complaint alleged Lay used a fake name to order tires; failed to pick them up during business hours; and then unlawfully entered the building after hours and stole items he ordered. According to court documents, Lay broke into the business at least six times since early December of 2018. The case involved about $8,000 worth of stolen items. Brown County authorities had received tips about Lay allegedly selling stolen goods, which led to a joint investigation between the two counties.
In the recent Brown County case, Lay pleaded no contest to criminal possession of a firearm, a level 8 nonperson felony that arose from a 2017 felony Atchison County conviction for fleeing or eluding law enforcement.
Hill said the stolen property charges filed against Lay in the Brown County case arose out of his possession of property stolen in Atchison County.
In the final Brown County case, Lay pleaded no contest to several counts Count I – Felony Fleeing to Elude a Police Officer, a level 9 person felony; Count II — Circumvention of Ignition Interlock Device, a class A non-person misdemeanor; Count III — No Insurance, a class B non-person misdemeanor; Count IV — Improper Registration, an unclassified misdemeanor; Count V — Speeding, a traffic infraction; and Count VI — Failure to Activate and Use Turn Signal, a traffic infraction.
Lay was sentenced May 13, 2019 to prison in Atchison County District Court for 2019 Atchison County convictions for two counts burglary and one count theft, all felonies, connected to the Armstrong Tire caper.
In Aitchison County, Lay was convicted in connection with 17CR417 arising from felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement with five or more moving violations and first conviction driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.