Exchange Bank & Trust is proud to announce the promotions of seven valued officers.
CEO Rich Dickason was appointed Chairman of the Board succeeding the late Paul H. Adair. Rich has been with the Exchange Bank since 1973, served as president from 1978 to 2007. He has been with the organization for 47 years.
Rick Schneider, Market President of the Leavenworth, Lansing and Easton, Kansas branches will also be the market president of the new Platte City Branch in Platte City, Missouri. Rick was with the First National Bank when it was acquired by the Exchange Bank in 1991 and has been in banking since 1986.
Vice President Douglass J. Adair, a third-generation banker with Exchange Bank was appointed Chairman of the Bank’s holding company, Exchange Bankshares Corporation. He started with the bank in 2008. He also serves as the Bank’s controller.
Christy Brull has been promoted to Vice President. Christy supervises the military department, within Exchange Bank, which serves customers around the world. Brull started with Exchange Bank in 2000 and left briefly, in 2007, to raise her two sons. Christy returned in 2010 and celebrated 10 years in July.
Compliance Officer and Legal Counsel, Christopher Kuckelman has been promoted to Vice President. Christopher worked with the bank part-time while attending college and law school. He became full-time in 2017 serving as the bank’s Compliance Officer and Legal Counsel.
Cole Siebenmorgen has been promoted to Asst. Vice President. Cole started with the bank in 2019 as a loan officer after graduating college from Fort Hays State University. He attended Maur Hill-Mount Academy and is a lifelong resident of Atchison.
Vice President and Trust Officer Lora Weishaar has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Lora worked at the bank while attending Benedictine College starting in 2000 as a part-time accounting intern before becoming the Bank Accountant in 2005. She also serves as trust officer and supervisor for the bookkeeping and wire departments.
President Mark Windsor stated, “We are very proud of these men and women and their accomplishments. Our officers and staff are the cornerstone of our success.”
