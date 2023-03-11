Depite rainy day Irish heritage shines By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Mar 11, 2023 Mar 11, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 St. Patrick crowns 2023 Grand Marshal Mary Perkins Mary Meyers| Atchison Globe 2023 Grand Marshal Mary Perkins, front row, left, and past Grand Marsals. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Durkin Family wait out the rain atop their float. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Despite rain float preparations go on. Mary Meyers | Atchiosn Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The weather was gloomy outside, but good cheer abounded when Mary Perkins was crowned the Grand Marshal to reign over the 2023 St. Patrick's Parade in Atchison.Perkins was toasted bythe past Grand Marshals Saturday morning in the Elks Lodge basement.St. Patrick, aka known as Chase Madden, crowned Perkins with a tiara to mark the occasion.Garin Nolan and Ryan Dooley provided entertaintment as Corned Beef and Cabbage, which was also the featured menu item served by the Elks Members.Perkins acceted her honor amid faimily and firends and sang an Irish lullaby.Perkins husband, Joe, their sons, Brady and Conner presented her with hugs, kisses and a bougquet.Outdoors, families of Itrish heritage and organizations readied their float entries despite the rain. before the 2 p.m. parade start. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Project Concern NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared College Basketball Scores AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:53 a.m. EST AP-Scorecard NHL Expanded Glance NHL Glance NHL Expanded Conference Glance Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘I’m talking to Vanna White!’ Shawnee Mission teacher takes a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ spinDollar General coming soon to EffinghamATCHISON POLICEPhoenix set for clash against StagsAtchison hosts historic fly-inCarrigan Lumber sold to local contractorsTerry FCE Unit turns 80, oldest in KansasRecovery of stolen vehicle sends two males to county jailPhoenix ascend to state in thriller over WildcatsHarris, Paul I. 1948-2023 Images Videos CommentedMeranda, Patrick 1964-2023 (1)Hundley, Leonard L. 1947-2023 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
