Saturday, Nov. 13
Atchison Community Day at 1 p.m. at Benedictine College Larry Wilcox Stadium, BC Ravens versus MidAmerica Nazerene University.
Second annual Keepin’ It Rural, 9 a.m. at Catholic Church hall in Easton, a gathering of rural craftsman offering wares for sale that includes repurposed junk, handmade decor, boutique clothing, leatherwork or more.
Mother Son Dance, an Atchison Recreation Sock-hop, 7-9 pm., the doors open at 6:30 p.m., Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth Street. Pre-registration tickets are $10; or $15 at the door.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Wine Tasting fundraiser benefiting Atchison Community Educational Foundation, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, 16701 286th Road, Atchison. Tickets are $50 per person event includes sampling of Spanish and Italian wines, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction. Event proceeds to support the Foundation’s scholarships programs.
