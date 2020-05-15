Atchison High School Principal: Matt Renk
Nicholas Matthew Funk
Nathan R. Sowers
Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Atchison
Principal: Monika King
Emma Rose Buhman-Wiggs
Atchison County Community High School, Effingham
Principal: Deanna Scherer
Victoria Caplinger
Jefferson County North High School, Winchester
Principal: Joseph Worthington
Elle Michelle Strother
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.