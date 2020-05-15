Caplinger

Victoria Caplinger

 Submitted photo

Atchison High School Principal: Matt Renk

Nicholas Matthew Funk

Nathan R. Sowers

Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Atchison

Principal: Monika King

Emma Rose Buhman-Wiggs

Atchison County Community High School, Effingham

Principal: Deanna Scherer

Victoria Caplinger

Jefferson County North High School, Winchester

Principal: Joseph Worthington

Elle Michelle Strother

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.