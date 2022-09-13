LifeNet

A LifeNet life-flight helicopter ascends from the asphalt of U.S. Highway 73 transporting a patient from the scene of a head-on collision that occurred in 2017 near the Leavenworth County line. 

 Atchison Globe file photo

With LifeNet helicopter EMS services no longer operating at Rosecrans Airport, the area is left with a void in air transportation that could pose challenges in critical medical situations.

Rosecrans General Manager Abe Forney said LifeNet was a great tenant at the airport and was always accommodating, and that he hopes an airport is an attractive option for another air transport company.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.