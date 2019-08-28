DEAR READERS,
On Saturday, Aug. 24, Atchison Globe published two stories on Page A1 about an ongoing court case in Atchison and a story on the Board of Atchison County Commissioners’ budget.
I encourage our readers to review these stories on our website, www.atchisonglobenow.com. They will find the quality stories our team envisioned. Unfortunately, our core product, our print newspaper, failed to reflect the standards I set for myself as an editor and as the manager of Atchison Globe content.
A headline from the court story appeared in an explicitly incorrect location, and Page A1 contains grammar and other errors that should have been avoided.
As readers may be aware, Atchison Globe is produced and published with assistance from our colleagues in St. Joseph, Missouri. Mistakes in our production routine, particularly proofreading mistakes, resulted in a flawed print edition.
I apologize to our readers. Going forward, we will do better with the help and support of the community.
— MARCUS CLEM
managing editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.