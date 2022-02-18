LEAVENWORTH COUNTY -- Authorities from Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed Friday one person died as the result of a Tuesday morning accident along U.S. 73 Highway south of the Atchison and Leavenworth county line.
Full details of the fatality accident were not released yet of early Friday afternoon due to the ongoing investigation, said a KHP spokesperson.
Trooper Bush, serves public information officer for KHP Troop A representing Leavenworth, Johnson, Miami and Wyandotte counties. Bush confirmed the head-on collision occurred about 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 along U.S. 73 near Edwards Drive in Leavenworth County.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the accident scene and the female driver was transported to an area medical facility for emergency treatment of injuries from the crash site, Trooper Bush said. The drivers were the only occupants in the respective vehicles.
