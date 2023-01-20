Lawrence man covicted of threatening U.S. Congressman U.S. Department of Justice Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email United States Department of Justice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOPEKA – A federal jury convicted a Kansas man today for making death threats against a United States congressman.According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Chase Neill, 32, of Lawrence wasfound guilty of one count of threatening to murder U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner of Kansas.Neill is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2023 at 9 a.m. and faces a maximum penalty of 10years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S.Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.The U.S. Capitol Police investigated the case.Assistant U.S. Attorneys Skip Jacobs and Steve Hunting are prosecuting the case. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Amberwell Hiawatha offers childbirth classes Lawrence man covicted of threatening U.S. Congressman Meditech Expanse EHR Live at Amberwell Health Hiawatha Locations 2023 an important mental health year for Kansas and Missouri How to spot fibromyalgia Long-term effects of COVID-19 ACCHS 1st Semester Honor Roll 22-23 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission send three names of nominees to governor Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesScooter's Coffee is coming to AtchisonGauntt, Diana 1947-2023POLICE REPORTMeet Big Bud, the world's largest tractorUnlawful touch costs Lancaster man life imprisonmentDowning, Marsha A.SHERIFF REPORTSuspicious death investigation in Brown CountyFormer cross country, track & field coach Rex Lane passes awaySheriff's Office authorities respond to two rollovers Tuesday in county Images Videos CommentedCome learn about health insurance (2)Bratton, Arthur G. 1927-2023 (2)A reflection of 2022 (1)Gauntt, Diana 1947-2023 (1)Tigers come up short in OT thriller (1)Snow Creek is open for business (1)Lincoln senators share goals, priorities heading into legislative session (1)City of Atchison declares water emergency (1)Project Atchison and Habitat for Humanity gear up for Neighborhood Makeover (1)Honesty and trustworthy are the meaning of the word Zonta (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
