What follows is a list of persons arrested and booked into jail, temporari-ly detained, or investigated by local law enforcement within the last week, or who have otherwise been announced by certain agencies as of relation to recent law enforcement matters. All persons who haven’t been convicted of a crime enjoy presumption of innocence until proof of guilt is established in a court of law.
Ioannis A. Markou, 21, Atchison, was arrested on Saturday for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block South 7th and District Court warrants for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Katie M. Thomas, 33, Atchison, was arrested on Friday for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S.73. Issued notice to appear in court.
Takiya L. Bennett,25, Atchison, was arrested on Friday for driving while suspended and possession of marijuana at 4th and U.S.59 and on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Released on bond.
Duncan O. Benedict, 34, Atchison, was arrested on Friday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Released on bond.
Johnise K. Smith, 50, Atchison, was arrested on Friday for criminal damage to property in the 500 block North 6th. Taken to County Jail.
Porter Webb, 55, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for transporting an open container, failure to maintain laned driving, and speeding in the 1700 block Main on Friday.
John W. Workman, 29, Atchison, was arrested on Saturday on a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Vehicles driven by Stephen Wagner, Effingham, and James Packard, Escondido CA, were involved in an accident at 10th and U.S.59 at 7:45PM on Saturday. No injuries. Wagner cited for failure to yield.
Vehicles driven by Linda Cave, Atchison, and William Nelson, Atchison, were involved in an accident at 5th and Santa Fe at 4:25PM on Friday. No injuries.
