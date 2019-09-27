Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019
A 15 year old male was arrested on Tuesday, for burglary and theft from an outbuilding in the 1400 block Atchison Street. Released to a guardian.
Kendahl M. Otte, 36, Atchison, was arrested on Tuesday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Christopher E. Harvey, 47, Atchison, was arrested on Tuesday on a District Court warrant for battery. Taken to County Jail.
Vehicles driven by Matthew Boyea, Atchison, and Michael Hill, Atchison, were involved in an accident at U.S.73 and Patriot at 5:15PM on Monday. No injuries.
Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
Joshua L. Sharp, 29, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday in the 100 block South 7th for driving while suspended, interference with law enforcement, and District Court warrants for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Jeffery A. Schmelzle, 28, Effingham, was arrested on Thursday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Shellene D. Price, 32, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday on a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Sue A. Huber, 59, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday on a District Court warrant for battery. Taken to County Jail.
Amber Hanlan, 37, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday on a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
A vehicle driven by Amber Spradley, Atchison, struck a parked vehicle in the 1000 block Hickory on Thursday.
