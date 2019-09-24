On 09/22/2019 Michael D. Felton (53) and David E. Lockhard (59) both of Effingham, KS were arrested for Burglary, Theft, & Criminal Trespass.
On 09/20/2019 at approximately 12:19 PM, Jon T Johnson (54) of Atchison,
KS was arrested on a Doniphan County District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear.
09/2/2019 Gale W. Hewitt Jr. 38 of Atchison KS, was arrested on multiple Atchison County Warrant’s for Failure to Appear.
09/2/2019 John T. Vass 49, of Atchison KS, was arrested on Atchison County Warrant’s for Failure to Appear.
09/2/2019 Katie M. Thomas 33 of Atchison KS, was arrested on Atchison County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
Monday, Sept. 23, 2019
Christopher J. Obyrne, 33, Atchison, was arrested on Sunday on a Chase County warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Summer D. Giles, 40, Atchison, was arrested on Friday on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Tracey A. Hull, 52, Weston Mo, was arrested on Saturday on a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Gabrielle A. Cline, 29, Atchison, was arrested on Saturday for criminal trespass at 314 Santa Fe. Issued notice to appear in court.
Raymond G. Goner, 39, Atchison, was arrested on Friday on a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Gary Hughes, 57, Denton Ks, was arrested on Saturday on Doniphan and Atchison District Court warrants for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Brian R. Rich, 28, Oskaloosa, was arrested on Sunday on a District Court warrant for theft and criminal trespass that occurred at Walmart, 1920 U.S.73 on September 6. Taken to County Jail.
Vehicles driven by Irene Baker, Lancaster, and Todd Parker, Lancaster, were involved in an accident at 17th and Main on Saturday. No injuries.
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019
Jeremie W. Hetz, 47, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for driving while suspended at 6th and Main on Tuesday.
Two juveniles, age 16 and 17, were arrested on Monday for disorderly conduct in the 1500 block Riley. Released to parents.
