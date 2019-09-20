Brock G. Hinz & Donald Hinz, of Effingham, reported that the maintenance building at the Evergreen Cemetery had been broken between the evening of 09/14/19 and 7:00 AM on 09/18/19. The Suspect(s) used some type of pry tool to gain entry through the walk-in door. Initially it was discovered that a gas can & a STIHL Weed Trimmer was taken from the building between the evening of the 14th and morning of the 15th.
On the morning of the 16th, Donald Hinz contacted the Sheriff?s Office about other items that were missing and possibly a separate incident. He reported an air compressor, hand tools, shovel, rake, and large spool of weed trimmer string missing. Total loss of approximately $500. No suspects at this time but investigation is continuing.
On 09/16/2019 at approximately 12:37 PM, Michelle D Urban (Urban Lawncare) of Atchison, KS reported a theft of one chain saw and two pole saws at 5537 Highway 73 in rural Atchison County, KS. The theft occurred between 09/02/2019 and 09/16/2019 and is unknown if they were taken from a job site or from the business location. Investigation continuing. Total loss is around $1,400
On 9/17/2019 at approximately 07:38 AM, Carol J. Hanson of Muscotah, KS reported a theft at the Muscotah Mercantile. Hanson reported $236.50 was stolen from her business between 12:00 PM on 09/16/2019 and 7:30 AM on 09/17/19. No forced entry. Investigation continuing,
On 09/18/2019 Quintin Meyer, reported a burglary/theft at his residence at 5961 206th Road Valley Falls (rural Atchison, Co) was entered . Several power tools and frozen meat were missing. $50. Of Miscellaneous currency, tool set, 3 different types of nail guns, drill bits, hand tools, and frozen steaks were reported. Forced entry was made into the residence damaging a door and jamb.
On 09/16/2019 at approximately 7:37 AM, Alieta M Cluck (15) of Lancaster, KS was operating a red 2004 Dodge Stratus in the 9600 Block of K-9 Highway in rural Atchison County, KS where Cluck’s vehicle exited the roadway coming to a stop in a ditch. Cluck was complaining of a neck injury and was transported to the Atchison Hospital. The cause of exiting the roadway was not determined.
On 09/16/2019 at approximately 09:10 AM, John William K. Workman (29) of Kansas City, KS was arrested on an Atchison County District Court Warrant and charged with Failure to Appear. 09/16/2019 Frank J. Busenbarrick (55), of Atchison Ks, was arrested on Atchison County Warrant for Failure To Appear.
Ernest G. Payne II, 36, Leavenworth, was arrested on Tuesday in the 1200 block L Street for fleeing and attempting to elude and driving while suspended and on Jefferson County and Leavenworth County District Court warrants for failure to appear in court and a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Nichols W. Norton, 41, Atchison, was arrested on Monday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
