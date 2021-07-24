Latasha Marie Powell and Nathaniel Lee Raines, both of McCall, Missouri, were united in marriage on July 1, 2021.
Latest News
- Latasha Powell and Nathaniel Raines wed
- PROJECT CONCERN
- Teen crashes truck while fleeing police, suffers suspect serious injury
- USD 409 releases Impact Testing Information for sports
- Time to register new USD 409 students
- “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event to Feature 29 Local Charitable Causes
- Covid cases near 70 in the county
- Biden’s budget blunder
Follow Us on Facebook
Most Popular
Articles
- Violent disturbance sends young man to jail
- Alleged threat with baseball bat jails Atchison man
- Crane, Rick L. 1955-2021
- ATCHISON POLICE
- Parsons, Mona 1955-2021
- ATCHISON COUNTY SHERIFF
- Hill, Jackie E. 1957-2021
- Rock Inn slated for possible demolition
- Atchison Main Street to celebrate Commercial Street opening
- Hollis III, Dr. John H. 1928-2021
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 29
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.