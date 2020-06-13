Larry and Judy Housh 60th Anniversary

Larry and Judy Housh, 1019 S 7th, Atchison, are celebrating their 60{sup}th{/sup} wedding anniversary.
They were married on June 18, 1960 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Thomas Hartman officiating.
Helping them celebrate will be their three sons: Tim (Marla), Tom, Curtis (Shelley); eight grandkids: Amy C, Adam, Austin, Ryan, Taylor, Logan, Amy Nicole, Kryslyn; eight great-grandkids: Avonte, Ashlyn, Alex, Bailee, Hadley, Axton, Avery, & Evan.
They will have a family get together is summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.